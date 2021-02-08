NEW YORK (CBS SF/AP) — San Francisco Bay Area automaker Tesla announced Monday it has acquired around $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and it plans to begin accepting the digital currency as payment for vehicles soon.
The electric car maker headed by Elon Musk revealed the new strategy in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission early Monday, saying its investment in digital currency and other “alternative reserve assets” may grow.
Bitcoin spiked 14% and appeared to briefly hit a new all-time high. Shares of Tesla moved higher as well.
In its fourth quarter earnings report last month Tesla said it had cash and cash equivalents of $19.4 billion