OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrested in a series of assaults against elderly victims in Oakland’s Chinatown, new Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong announced Monday.
On Saturday, investigators said they believed to have identified a person of interest in three brutal assaults that occurred in the Oakland’s Chinatown last Sunday.
A police spokesperson said that the department was thankful to the community for assisting detectives in identifying a person of interest suspected in the assaults after police released video surveillance and photographs to the community and to the news media.
Investigators revealed that the person of interest has been in custody since Monday — the day following the Chinatown assaults — on an unrelated criminal case.
A rise in robberies in Chinatown has had police on alert. Last Sunday’s assaults were reported at 12:10 p.m. in the 800 block of Harrison Street, causing injuries to each person.
This is a breaking news alert. More information to be added shortly.