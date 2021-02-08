PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — The Pittsburg Police Department on Monday afternoon released body camera video and other footage related to an officer-involved shooting late last month that left the suspect injured.

Police said the department “decided to release officers’ body-worn camera footage and in-car video of the incident in an effort to foster transparency and trust with our community,” though authorities noted that some of the raw video was not released due to the ongoing investigation into the incident.

The video is viewable below. Please note: The police video is not edited and includes language and images that some people may find offensive or disturbing.

The incident took place at a commercial business in the 2900 block of Harbor Street at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 30th. Officers were called to the scene to investigate a report of man on top of the roof.

When they arrived, the suspect — later identified as 32-year-old Kerdell Lillard of Oakland — had already climbed off the roof and was standing next to a car in the parking lot. The officers asked Lillard to stay where he was, but he ignored their commands.

Police said Lillard reached on top of the car’s rear tire and retrieved a handgun before running in the opposite direction. As a second officer arrived on scene, he observed Lillard running through the parking lot.

Lillard appeared to be ready to comply when the officer asked him to lay on the ground several times, but he then ignored the officer’s commands and momentarily ran back behind a car. Lillard eventually ran back towards the officer and pointed the handgun at him.

The officer fired his service weapon once, striking Lillard in the arm. He immediately dropped the handgun and fell to the ground. Police placed Lillard in handcuffs and rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries and has been since been transported to the Martinez Detention Facility. A loaded gun was recovered from the scene.

Police identified Officer Richard Beltram as the officer involved in the shooting. He has been a police officer for almost two years. The department said the Contra Costa County Officer Involved Incident Protocol was enacted and an an independent investigation into this incident by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office is underway.

The Pittsburg Police Department’s independent outside investigator is also conducting an independent investigation of the incident pursuant to department policy.

Last Wednesday, the Contra Costa County District Attorney reviewed the incident and filed two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, ex-felon in possession of ammunition, along with additional enhancements against Lillard. He remains in custody on $1,000,000 bail.