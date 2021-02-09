SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco will begin vaccinating the next group eligible for the COVID vaccine, including teachers, food service workers and emergency services personnel beginning two weeks.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed made the announcement during a Tuesday morning press conference where she was updating the city’s response to the pandemic.
“I have some good news: that starting on February 26, San Francisco will move to Phase 1B Tier 1, and eligible people for that phase include our education and childcare workers, our emergency services workers including our police officers, and our food and agricultural employees. That’s a really exciting thing,” said Breed.
Vaccine supply is still limited, and while those eligible may not be a ble to get an appointment right away, more appointments will be added as supply increases.
Breed said the city now has the capacity to deliver over 10,000 vaccines a day. Currently, the city is averaging 4,300 vaccines a day, up from 1,800 a day last month.