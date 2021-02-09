DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department is giving a big shout out to 17-year-old Reilly. She’s a high school student who made a class project of collecting feminine hygiene products to distribute to women experiencing homelessness.

She posted about her project on Nextdoor where it caught the attention of District 4 Community Resource Officer J. Anderson. Anderson wanted to know if there was anything he could do to help getting the kits distributed.

Reilly accepted his offer and worked to get enough supplies to create 100 kits. Anderson got in touch with DPD’s Homeless Outreach Team to schedule a day for Reilly to distribute her kits.

That all leads to February 2. Officers from District 4 and District 6 took Reilly around southwest and downtown Denver to hand out the kits.

Over the course of four hours, Reilly distributed all her kits to the women in need. DPD posted on Facebook thanking Reilly for his display of compassion and letting officers take part.