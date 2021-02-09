COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
Filed Under:Armed Suspect, Crime, Fremont, Fremont news, Fremont Police, Officer-involved shooting, Search

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Police officers in Fremont are searching for an armed suspect following an officer-involved shooting early Monday evening, according to authorities.

The Fremont Police Department Twitter account posted about the incident shortly before 6 p.m., stating that the shooting had occurred at the west end of Stevenson Boulevard.

Police did not reveal details about what led to the incident but said officers were searching for one armed suspect who had fled the scene on foot.

Authorities did not provide a description for the armed suspect or any information on whether anyone was injured in the officer-involved shooting.

Streets in the area of the intersection of Stevenson Boulevard and Boyce Road have been closed due to police activity, authorities said. Fremont police said multiple agencies were assisting at the scene, including air units from other agencies.