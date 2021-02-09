FREMONT (CBS SF) — Police officers in Fremont are searching for an armed suspect following an officer-involved shooting early Monday evening, according to authorities.

The Fremont Police Department Twitter account posted about the incident shortly before 6 p.m., stating that the shooting had occurred at the west end of Stevenson Boulevard.

Police Activity – We are working an Officer Involved Shooting at the west end of Stevenson Blvd. The scene is still active and officers are searching the area for at least one armed suspect who is on foot. Several roads in the area of Stevenson/Boyce are closed. pic.twitter.com/RFoF6LEUBt — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) February 10, 2021

Police did not reveal details about what led to the incident but said officers were searching for one armed suspect who had fled the scene on foot.

Authorities did not provide a description for the armed suspect or any information on whether anyone was injured in the officer-involved shooting.

Streets in the area of the intersection of Stevenson Boulevard and Boyce Road have been closed due to police activity, authorities said. Fremont police said multiple agencies were assisting at the scene, including air units from other agencies.