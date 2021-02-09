RICHMOND (CBS SF) — An oil spill at the Chevron refinery in Richmond was fouling San Francisco Bay water and has prompted a health alert for the surrounding area Tuesday.

The spill was reported just before 4 p.m. was located at the refinery’s long wharf near the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. Response boats were dispatched to assess the situation, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said via the Community Warning System.

A Level 2 advisory was issued for portions of Richmond, North Richmond and San Pablo, saying the incident could affect individuals with respiratory sensitivities.

The leak was spilling five gallons of petroleum product per minute into the bay, county Supervisor John Gioia said.

There is currently a 5 gallon per min.leak of a petroleum product at the Chevron Richmond Long Wharf. Chevron&Fire Agency on scene and in process of booming the leak. County HazMat in route. There is a Public Health Advisory In effect for Richmond, San Pablo and N. Richmond pic.twitter.com/6HWKocfgLR — John Gioia (@supejohngioia) February 10, 2021

The Richmond Fire Department said booms were being deployed to contain the leak. Responding agencies included the U.S. Coast Guard and the state Department of Fish and Game. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s National Response Center and EPA Region 9 were also notified.

There were reports of oil from the wharf south to Keller Beach, the fire department said.

Eye, skin, nose or throat irritation may be possible for some people in the affected area, but most people would not be affected the alert said.

People who experience any irritation were advised to to go inside and rinse any irritated area of their body with water.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.