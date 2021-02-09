REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – The San Mateo Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a court-ordered plan for convicted sexual predator Michael Thomas Cheek to live in the Emerald Hills area of Redwood City has been scrapped.

“The property owner of the residence in question has withdrawn their property for consideration of housing any patients who are in the State of California’s Conditional Release Program for Sexually Violent Predators,” the sheriff’s office said. “As such, Mr. Cheek will not be relocated to Emerald Hills.”

Cheek was convicted in 1980 for the kidnapping, rape and oral copulation of a 21-year-old female in Santa Cruz County. He was also convicted of a Lake County sexual assault of a 15-year-old.

In August 1997, Cheek was committed to the Department of State Hospitals in Coalinga.

Judge Stephen Siegel ordered Cheek’s conditional release on October 7, 2019, to begin outpatient treatment and supervision as the final phase of the relapse prevention program.

Sheriff Carlos Bolanos and Redwood City Police Chief Dan Mulholland strongly objected to the plan, with authorities even going door-to-door in the Emerald Hills area to notify the public about plans to locate Cheek in the area. Members of the community were also given the opportunity to provide input to the Santa Cruz County Court regarding Cheek’s release.

The law enforcement agencies, along with the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office said they “appreciate the enthusiasm and commitment of our community partners to keeping our neighborhoods safe.”