SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (BCN) – A 37-year-old man convicted of rape and other charges involving a woman he worked with on a construction cleanup crew at a hotel being built at San Francisco International Airport in 2019 has been sentenced to 18 years in state prison, San Mateo County prosecutors said Monday.

A jury in November found Pedro Galvan Martinez, a resident of Ripon in San Joaquin County, guilty of forcible rape with use of a deadly weapon, forcible oral copulation, false imprisonment and making criminal threats in connection with the attack on July 26, 2019.

Prosecutors said Galvan Martinez and the victim were working at the under-construction Grand Hyatt at SFO hotel, which was closed to the public, and he took her to an unoccupied room at the end of the shift and sexually assaulted her.

The victim called 911 after Galvan Martinez left the room, and he later told investigators they were in a relationship and that the sex was consensual. He repeated his assertions of innocence at Friday’s sentencing hearing, according to the district attorney’s office.

Galvan Martinez’s wife Mayra Galvan also defended her husband following his Nov. 10 conviction on the San Mateo County Superior Court jury’s third day of deliberation.

“Yes my husband was a cheater, but he is not a rapist,” she said. “That jury made a huge mistake.”

Galvan said her husband is undocumented and will be deported to Mexico after he serves his sentence.

Judge Elizabeth Hill sentenced Galvan Martinez on Friday to the 18-year prison term with more than a year’s credit for time already served in jail, prosecutors said.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.