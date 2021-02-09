SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco’s school board voted to change the admissions policy at the city’s prestigious Lowell High School, Tuesday night.
The seven-member San Francisco Board of Education voted 5-2 to change the school’s current merit-based policy to a lottery system.
Lowell ranks as one of the highest performing high schools in California, but Board members cite the magnet school’s lack of diversity and “pervasive systemic racism” as the reason to change the current admissions policy.