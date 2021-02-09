SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — City officials turned up the legal pressure Tuesday on San Francisco Unified School District administrators to accelerate plans to reopen schools that have been shuttered for nearly a year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera has amended his lawsuit against the school district to add three new allegations including violations of the California Constitution.

The expanded lawsuit, filed Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court, alleges that the school district is:

Violating students’ right under the California Constitution to attend public school

Discriminating against students on the basis of wealth in violation of the California Constitution’s equal protection clause

Violating the state law that requires school districts to “offer in-person instruction to the greatest extent possible”

Last week, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said that schools in Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties can now reopen.

Many school districts in those counties have begun to reopen or will be reopening soon. Private schools in San Francisco have also reopened. Meanwhile, San Francisco public school students have been learning remotely since last March.

With the average daily case rate per 100,000 residents for all four counties now under 25 for at least five consecutive days, the state has permitted each county to reopen all K-6 schools if they choose to do so.

“Our public school families are dealing with mental health and education crises on top of a pandemic,” Herrera said in a news release. “It’s not sustainable. That’s why we have gone to court. I took this step only as a last resort. The reality is 54,000 public school children are suffering across our city.”

Named in the city’ lawsuit are the San Francisco Board of Education, the San Francisco Unified School District and Superintendent Vincent Matthews.

Over the weekend, the teachers union and district officials reached a tentative agreement on protocols to reopen the schools. In the deal struck, teachers and staff will return to campus when San Francisco reaches the Red Tier and teachers are vaccinated.

But Herrera said just striking a deal was not enough.

“We’re pleased the school district and its unions finally seem to be making some progress on reopening, but it’s not nearly enough,” Herrera said. “There are more questions than answers at this point. We have not seen an agreement, but our understanding is that it still doesn’t cover classroom instruction. Which kids will be able to go back? When will they be able to? How many days a week? How many hours a day? These are just some of the questions the district hasn’t answered for parents.”

The weekend deal did include several provisions that needed to be met before in-class instruction could begin. Those key components were:

District-provided masks and PPE for students and staff

Socially distanced classrooms and workspaces

Regular and reliable testing for students and staff

Health screenings

Ventilation upgrades and monitoring

Safe and effective enhanced COVID cleaning protocol

Robust contact tracing and plan with County Department of Public Health

Herrera said he intends to file a motion for an emergency court order later this week.

“Just sticking with the status quo and hoping the district came up with an effective plan wasn’t working,” he said. “Hopefully the prospect of court scrutiny will focus the district’s attention like nothing else could have. Let’s get this fixed.”