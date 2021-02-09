SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police were investigating the city’s 4th homicide of the year early Tuesday after a man’s body was found on a downtown street.
Officers were called to the scene on reports of a man lying on a sidewalk unconscious and not breathing at around 2:09 a.m.
When they arrived in the 1400 block of Santa Clara St, they found the body. The man was declared dead at the scene.
No information was immediately available as to a suspect or motive in the case.
Investigators have closed Santa Clara St. in both directions from 26th St. to Highway 101 and advise the public to please avoid the area.