SANTA CLARA (KPIX) — Santa Clara County officials launched operations Tuesday morning at the state’s newest and largest mass COVID-19 vaccination site located at Levi’s Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

The facility’s 3,000 daily appointment slots have been filled up for the opening week with officials hoping to increase that to 15,000 county residents a day when more vaccine becomes available.

“I hope tomorrow the headline in the newspaper is the 49ers save lives because today they demonstrate they care even more about the community than before,” said Santa Clara County executive Dr. Jeff Smith. “They have always been here for us and always will be here for us but right now they are opening their home to make sure that citizens in Santa Clara County can be vaccinated.”

When asked if the site will be decreasing vaccine distribution at hospitals throughout the hard-hit county, Smith said Levi’s was designed to merely speed up getting “vaccine into arms.”

“This will not steal any vaccine from anybody,” he said at a morning news conference. “This is a site that will be able to expedite the use of the vaccine, get vaccine into arms and make sure the people of Santa Clara County are vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

As of Monday, the county had received a reported 351,485 doses of vaccine and administered 266,326 doses altogether.

Santa Clara has been the hardest hit of all Bay Area counties by the COVID-19 pandemic. The county recorded the nation’s first death linked to COVID-19 when Patricia Dowd, a 57-year-old senior manager for a Silicon Valley semiconductor firm, became sick with flu-like symptoms in late January and passed away on Feb. 6, 2020.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been 105,386 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since the outbreak began nearly a year ago. There have been 1,546 deaths and there are currently 326 county residents hospitalized with the illness.

News of the new mass vaccination site was greeted with relief by county residents. Among them Barbara Lund, who works at a hair salon in Willow Glen and is waiting to become eligible for a shot.

“I’m praying that they roll it out as quickly as they can,” she said.

Lund’s excited that Levi’s Stadium is right in her own backyard. She said she would make an appointment to get the vaccine through the county if she can get it quicker than with her doctor when she’s eligible.

“This is great, it’s wonderful,” said Lund. “I want my customers to feel safe, and I want to feel safe and I want to protect my family.”

The process from start to finish at Levi’s Stadium can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour. Patients will have to get through security, register, go through a COVID screening and then undergo observation after the actual immunization.

Levi’s Stadium will be open Tuesday through Friday from 12-6:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Santa Clara county residents can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination at www.sccfreevax.org