SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Police in Santa Rosa have arrested three people, including a juvenile, on multiple charges following a series of drive-by paintball attacks Monday night.

Officers responded to the area of Mendocino and Pacific avenues around 7:30 p.m. According to police, a Honda Civic with three occupants drove into the area and opened fire on a pickup truck, which was struck several times. The pickup was occupied and dog was also secured in the back.

Police said the dog had paint splatter on him and was shaken from the attack, but was not physically injured. The occupants of the pickup were also uninjured.

Around the same time, police dispatch said they were notified about a similar attack outside a business near Mendocino Avenue and Steele Lane, about half a mile away. Police said an employee was targeted, and one of the suspects yelled at the victim from the car and shot paintballs at him several times. The paintballs struck the business behind him and the victim was uninjured.

Officers found the suspects in their vehicle a short time later near the area of Peterson Lane and Firwood Avenue. During a search of the vehicle, police said they found prescription pills, a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, along with a scale and cash.

The suspects, later identified as 26-year-old Brandon Miller, 24-year-old Paige Corley and a 17-year-old male, were then arrested. All three suspects are Santa Rosa residents.

Police said all three suspects face charges of felony animal cruelty, felony assault, felony throwing something with intent to injury, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and transportation of narcotics. Miller faces the additional charge of an outstanding warrant.

Miller and Corley were booked into the Sonoma County Jail, while the juvenile was arrested and cited before being released to his parents.

It was not immediately known when the suspects would appear in court.