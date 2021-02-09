India’s successful webinar series creates a new model for virtual tourism, boosting its economy amid a pandemic by educating people worldwide about their impressive lesser-known travel destinations. Now, while dreaming of going to India, people can learn about its rich culture, destinations, foods, spiritual heritage, and more.

In early 2020, India’s Minister of Tourism, Mr. Prahlad Singh Patel, announced a campaign that promised to boost India’s domestic tourism and local economy. Called Dekho Apna Desh, the campaign encourages tourists to visit 15 destinations in the country (outside of their home states) within a year. As a reward for completion, India’s Ministry of Tourism (MoT) will fund the explorer’s travel expenses in full.

The webinars are part of the Dekho Apna Desh campaign and are led by industry professionals in a wide variety of fields, including tourism, culinary, sustainability, spirituality, yoga, and more. The series has been widely successful in generating renewed interest in domestic tourism within India.

It’s also expanded to travelers across the globe, as people from around the world are tuning in to learn about the many wonders of India as they begin planning their future international travel to the country when it reopens.

It’s obvious why the campaign was met with such enthusiasm. However, shortly after the campaign was announced, the world came to a halt due to COVID-19, and plans for promoting physical travel wasn’t an option. However, the MoT was not deterred. Instead, they adapted and turned the situation into a positive opportunity: they began hosting a series of educational webinars that offer people the chance to travel to India, virtually, from the comfort of their homes.

Through an impressive series of free webinars taught by the country’s leading experts, online tourists get to experience incredible destinations such as The Monuments of Mamallapuram (a group of temples and sanctuaries carved out of rock along the Coromandel coast in the 7th and 8th centuries.)

In an interview with Travelgram, Minister Patel said that “the webinars have seen participation from over 60 countries, other than India, and we have had over 2.30 lakh participants.” This impressive showing is in large part thanks to the MoT’s active presence on social media, where they’re spreading excitement about the Dekho Apna Desh campaign worldwide.

Immerse yourself in this exciting experience by learning more about India through their free Dekho Apna Desh webinars (on Incredible India and YouTube) such as:

1. “Bharat: A Cultural Treasure”

2. “Delhi Destination: Discovery & Awareness”

3. “Kolkata: A Confluence of Cultures”

4. “World Heritage and Sustainable Tourism at Humayun’s Tomb”

This incredible campaign is available to domestic and international travelers alike (once travel is safe and reopen), and having the opportunity to virtually step into India only increases the excitement of Dekho Apna Desh!