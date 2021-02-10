SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Missing persons investigators with the San Francisco Police Department are searching for a Mission District resident who was reported missing last month.
Investigators said 50-year-old Christopher Woitel was reported missing by his mother on January 13. Woitel last contacted his mother on social media on January 9 and has not been heard from since.
A resident of Guerrero Street, police said Woitel was also known to frequent the Emeryville area and the town of Sonora in the Sierra Foothills.
Police describe Woitel stands about 5’10”, weighs about 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. A photo provided by police shows him with a graying beard.
Anyone who sees Woitel should contact local law enforcement on his location and clothing description. Tips related to the case can be sent to the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or via text to “TIP411”, beginning the message with “SFPD”.