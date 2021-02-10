RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A mix of federal, state and local agencies continued working with Chevron Wednesday to help the oil company clean up a spill at its refinery in Richmond the day before.

Among the agencies helping the clean up were the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response, Contra Costa Health Services, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Crews continued to contain and collect the oil spill along the coast of Point Richmond. They deployed 2,100 feet of containment boom around the spill and three oil skimmers ran through the night to extract oil from the water.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff alerted local residents of the spill around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The sheriff sent boats to assess the spill, which appeared at the refinery’s long wharf near the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. Chevron also initiated its response plan, notifying government agencies and containing the release.

Chevron later identified the source of the spill as a pipeline near the wharf. It was shut down and crews secured the leak.

“The line in question is used to transport a variety of oil and products that are returned to the refinery for reprocessing,” Chevron wrote in a Facebook post.

The leak was spilling five gallons of petroleum product per minute into the bay, according to county Supervisor John Gioia. Just after 5 p.m., Richmond Fire said the spill had been stopped. An estimated 600 gallons of petroleum spilled into the bay, according to officials.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District tweeted out at around 7:15 p.m. that approximately 600 gallons total of the petroleum and water mixture had leaked into the Bay. The sheriff gave the ‘all clear’ around 8:40 p.m. along with a message, saying, “The emergency situation has ended. Please feel free to resume normal activities. Please open doors and windows to air out buildings and homes.”

Later Wednesday morning, Richmond Mayor Tom Butt tweeted that he expected more updates from Chevron.

Later Wednesday morning, Richmond Mayor Tom Butt tweeted that he expected more updates from Chevron about the petroleum spill. The City Manager and Mayor expected to receive more updates on the spill over the coming days and weeks as a full investigation was conducted. The mayor planned to survey the impact from the air with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Chevron officials asked the public to report any oiled wildlife encounters or sightings to the Oiled Wildlife Care Network at 1-877-UCD-OWCN (1-800-823-6926). No oiled animals were found as of Wednesday.