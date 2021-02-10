OAKLAND (CBS SF) — CHP officers are at the scene of an injury accident on southbound CA-13 north of Broadway Terrace in Oakland that has closed lanes Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The 511.org Twitter account posted about the crash at around 12:30 p.m.
Traffic Collision With Injuries on Southbound CA-13 North of Broadway Ter in Oakland. Right and Center Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) February 10, 2021
CHP issued a severe traffic alert in connection with the injury collision that blocked the right and center lanes of the highway.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. CHP have not estimated a time to reopen the roadway.