SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Giants announced a deal Wednesday with the city of Scottsdale that allows the team to host between 750-1,000 fans during exhibition games.
The deal, approved by Major League Baseball, provides first priority to current season ticket holders. As the COVID-19 continues to threaten the lives of everyday Americans, seats will be sold in pods of 2 or 4 seats and fans will be required to wear masks. The team expects to reach out to potential customers this week.
The league continued to work out game schedules after the announcement Wednesday. As it stands now, officials scheduled the Giants to play 28 games in 30 days, with half of those in Scottsdale, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
The Scottsdale baseball stadium can hold up to 12,000 attendees.