ANTIOCH (BCN) — A driver who fled a collision didn’t get too far away before officers caught up with his badly damaged car, Antioch police said.
As officers were responding Saturday to the collision between a car and an SUV reported about 9:30 a.m. at Lone Tree Way and Muirwood Drive, a witness was reporting that one of the vehicles, a gray Buick, fled the scene and ran a red light.
“The witness gave a description and license plate of the vehicle, but that’s not all — he watched (from a safe distance) as the barely drivable Buick continued down Lone Tree Way for over two miles with the airbags deployed,” police said in an announcement.
Officers located the car and driver, who had no license or insurance.
Nobody was seriously injured in the collision, police said.
The driver was cited and given a court date and the Buick was impounded.
