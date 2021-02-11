OAKLAND (CBS SF) – BART announced it would offer free rides for those who receive their COVID-19 shots at the Oakland Coliseum mass vaccination site, which is set to open next week.

The transit agency said people receiving vaccines at the site can receive a free $7 ticket for their return trip home, which is enough fare to get to all stations except for San Francisco International Airport. Patients would need to show their vaccination card to receive the free ticket.

Officials said extra staff would be on hand at Coliseum to give the tickets and to provide assistance for people who have mobility challenges to get to and from the vaccination site and the station.

“After you get the shot, we’ll get you home,” said BART Board President Mark Foley, who praised Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Biden administration for selecting a vaccination site with easy access to transit.

Set to open on Tuesday, the Coliseum vaccination site is being operated in conjunction with state and federal officials. Officials plan to provide up to 6,000 shots per day once supplies are available.

The transit agency said it would monitor ridership to and from Coliseum station to ensure social distancing.

Appointments for the Oakland Coliseum vaccination site will be available through the state’s MyTurn scheduling system.