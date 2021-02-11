NAPA COUNTY (BCN) — Napa County will soon transition to the state’s MyTurn tool that enables residents to be notified when they are eligible for a coronavirus vaccination, county officials said this week.

Up until now, the county has used a localized sign-up form for vaccine-eligible residents, who are then contacted by county staff with instructions and a vaccine clinic invitation.

County officials asked eligible residents to register using the localized Vaccine Interest Form by 5 p.m. Friday, as the county intends to switch to the state’s MyTurn tool by the end of the month.

Vaccine-eligible residents under age 75 who have already registered using the county’s system will not have to re-register, according to the county, but eligible residents who have not yet registered are encouraged to do so using MyTurn.

The MyTurn tool, which Gov. Gavin Newsom announced just over two weeks ago, has been piloted in Los Angeles and San Diego counties with the intent of making it available statewide by the middle of this month.

Residents will be able to use MyTurn to sign up for text or email notifications when they can finally receive a vaccine as well as information on where vaccines are available, how many state residents have already been vaccinated and the tiers for vaccine access.

In Napa County, vaccinations are continuing for health care workers and nursing home residents and staff, as well as all residents age 75 and older.

Residents age 75 and older who register for a vaccine using the county’s sign-up form will receive a call or email from the county to make a vaccination appointment through the state’s CalVax portal.

Residents who do not have internet access or need registration help are encouraged to contact the county at (707) 253-4540 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The MyTurn tool can be found at https://myturn.ca.gov.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.