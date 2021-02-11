SAN FRANCISCO — Sheria Musyoka was killed in an 8-car crash last week while crossing Lake Merced Boulevard in San Francisco. The alleged suspect in that crash is a parolee who had been arrested seven times since getting released from state prison in April.

On a wet Thursday evening near Lake Merced, Musyoka’s wife Hannah Ege remembered him.

“Sheria’s life was cut short far before his time but there is no doubt in my mind that his legacy will live on — not only through our son but also through the impact that the tragedy of his death will have,” Ege said. “I ask now that we take a moment of silence and honor the life of my husband and best friend, Sheria.”

“It’s heartbreaking for me to see someone I love move here and, within eight days of living here, lose his life,” said Musyoka’s colleague Chris Miller. “Sheria was an amazing young man that was doing so many awesome things.”

Miller, who recruited Musyoka from Dartmouth and hired him to work in the Bay Area had a plea for those in attendance.

“I wish he was here with us so, please do what you can to change what led to his death and do something about it. Don’t just talk about it, you gotta change what’s going on here in this city.”

San Francisco sheriff Paul Miyamoto also came to offer condolences.

“We share in this tragedy and, while I did not know Sheria, this is personal to me as well — the tragedy,” Miyamoto said.