SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Dozens of suspects in a wide-ranging drug and weapons trafficking operation run by a Mexical drug cartel have been arrested across Northern California, federal authorities announced Thursday morning.

The operation netted 44 arrests on a variety of charges spanning 15 separate cases, including a massive 572-pound methamphetamine bust in Sunnyvale late last month.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California David Anderson announced the unsealing of federal charges during a Wednesday morning press conference. He said the 15 individual cases had resulted in charges including drug trafficking, firearms trafficking and conspiracy against 44 defendants.

Anderson appeared with representatives from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations.

Anderson said the crimes had taken place all over Northern California, but that many were focused in South Bay. Charges stemmed from an overarching investigation that used wiretaps, cell phone location warrants, vehicle tracking warrants, search warrants, undercover purchases and informants to collect evidence.

“The charges we are announcing today provide insight into the entire ecosystem of narcotics trafficking in Northern California, from procurement, to transportation, to midlevel distribution, all the way down to sales at the street level,” said Anderson.

Seizures in the operation began in April of last year in the Southern California town of Santa Maria where 11 pounds of cocaine were seized. In all, the bust netted 500 grams of fentanyl, 20 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of heroin, dozens firearms, more than $200,000 in cash, more than 1,000 pounds of meth.

FBI Special Agent Craig Fair said the busts were the result of a joint FBI/DEA operation nicknamed “Operation Burnt Orange.”

“Over the last two weeks, more than 100 federal agents carefully coordinated and executed 15 arrest warrants and 13 search warrants,” Fair explained.

Locations include San Jose, Santa Cruz, Vallejo, Half Moon Bay, Southern California and Arizona.

Anderson highlighted the seizure of 572 pounds of meth in Sunnnyvale that happened on January 27, noting that it was “largest federal seizure ever” of meth in northern district in California. The Sunnyvale seizure also included a dozen firearms.

Anderson said that a “vast majority” of the drugs were acquired by the traffickers arrested originated in Mexico, with the Sinaloa cartel serving as one of the sources.

Procurement involved acquiring firearms and components in the U.S. for illegal export to Mexico, with purchases and attempted purchases including grenade launchers and .50 caliber sniper rifles.

“Today is a good day for narcotics law enforcement in the Bay Area. We have successfully put a hurting to the Sinaloa cartel,” said DEA special agent Daniel Comeaux. “We seized over 1,100 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and weapons from this organization.”

Comeaux said the amount of meth seized constituted 80 million doses of the drug.