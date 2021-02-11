OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A pair of rappers united in the East Bay to have a conversation about bridging the hurt and pain from a series of vicious and brazen attacks, particularly on Asian American seniors.

“As a person of a community, we cannot let anybody to come into our communities and do this to our elderly – you know what I mean – to do this to our grandmothers and our grandfathers, we can’t allow that anymore,” said Rapper China Mac.

China Mac flew in from New York City Wednesday to meet his friend, Oakland rapper Mistab F.A.B at his Dope Era store in downtown Oakland.

Both rappers are equally disturbed by the pattern of violence, and using their social media platforms to make sure this spate of crime does not create racial divides.

In a widely shared 4-minute Instagram video, Mistah F.A.B said:

“It was just a pure senseless act of ignorance man, and on behalf of – I can’t speak on behalf of the whole black community and I can’t speak on behalf of the whole black race… I want to talk to members of the Asian community, the brothers and sisters of the Asian community, and I want to let you guys know, that this isn’t something that us, are sitting back, laughing at or enjoying or preying or plotting on…”

He said he wanted to send a message of unity, after seeing video of the unprovoked assault on an elderly Thai man in San Francisco. 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee died of his injuries.

Suspect Antoine Watson of Daly City has pleaded not guilty.

“We’re having our own conversations within the Asian community, but there’s not enough conversations being had with people of the communities, specifically with the Black community,” said China Mac.

Last fall, China Mac led a first-ever rally and march called “They Can’t Burn Us All” in San Francisco, prompted by the sharp rise in COVID-related anti-Asian discrimination and hate.

“There are many people that stood in solidarity with us against our adversity and our obstacles that we fight as Black people, and here it is our turn to show that we’re in solidarity with our Asian brothers and sisters,” said Mistah F.A.B.

This week, Yahya Muslim was arrested and charged for shoving a 91-year-old and two others to the ground in Oakland Chinatown.

Mistah F.A.B. said both minority groups have endured trauma.

“It’s not the conversations of our enemies that worry me. It is the silence of our friends,” he said. “As community leaders, we must make a better effort, and a conscious effort to protect us all… When it’s all said and done, it’s only one race, and that’s the human race.”