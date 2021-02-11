SONOMA (CBS SF/BCN) — Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three suspects for burglary and other charges after an alert neighbor reported seeing them entering and exiting a Sonoma vacation home Wednesday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding deputies found two women — identified as Savannah Waldman, 35, Vanessa Large, 33, and a 13-year-old juvenile — “moving between the main home and a guest house on the property” on Sperring Road, officials said. Their vehicle was parked on the property.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the women told deputies they were checking on the home for the property owner, who they couldn’t identify by name.

Deputies “found items from the vacation home stacked near the front door, as well as checks, credit cards, and other items that were determined to be stolen from numerous vehicles in the Sonoma and Valley area.”

Detectives responded to the scene and helped locate additional victims and return stolen property, officials said.

Waldman and Large were arrested and booked for burglary, conspiracy, child abuse and theft and are each being held on $50,000 bail. The juvenile was booked at Juvenile Hall.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.