OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Security camera video posted on social media by an Oakland tea spot Thursday showed what appeared to be the latest unprovoked attack on an Asian woman in the Bay Area.

The brief clip was posted on the Instagram account of the Quickly restaurant and bubble tea shop located on 12th Street near Lake Merritt in Oakland.

The video taken at around 12:20 p.m. shows a woman walking out of the Quickly location to a car parked in front of the shop. A black car that had been sitting behind the white car that she gets into pulls up along side the vehicle.

A person in the right passenger seat of the black car gets out and accosts the woman, briefly struggling with her before appearing to take something from her and getting back in the black car, which speeds off.

“This happened today right in front of our store. Asians are being targeting. It’s been an ongoing problem here in Oakland,” the text with the video read. “Just in the last couple weeks, we’ve had multiple reports of Asians being robbed and assaulted in our neighborhood. This needs to stop.”

The post went on to say that the shop operators had spoken to the victim, who was “doing ok, but still very shook from the robbery.”

In six hours, the video had generated nearly 13,000 views on Instagram.

There was no word on what the woman lost in the robbery. Some people commenting on the Instagram video claimed that the vehicle was a car that linked other robberies around Oakland.

KPIX 5 has asked the Oakland Police Department for comment or information on the incident but has not yet heard back.

The rash of violence against Asian residents in the Bay Area has been happening across the region has spiked in recent weeks.

Two days ago, an Asian man was the victim of a brazen attack and robbery at a bank in San Leandro Tuesday.

Police said the victim was waiting in line to deposit a large sum of money. The attackers pushed him to the ground. The suspects were described as four men in their 20s. One was armed with a gun.

Last week, a 71-year-old grandmother was walking across the sidewalk when two suspects suddenly attack her. That assault was also caught on video.

One suspect can be seen knocking her to the ground before yanking her purse so hard the strap breaks off. The victim’s son tries to run after the robbers, but returns to help his mother.

On Tuesday, the suspect arrested and charged with recently assaulting three victims in Oakland’s Chinatown was arraigned during his first court appearance.

Authorities said 28-year-old Yahya Muslim is being charged with assault, battery, elder abuse and a special allegation of offenses while out on bail, after his arrest was announced Monday.

The attacks have made national headlines with celebrities speaking out and even offering rewards for

Well-known Bay Area rapper Mistah F.A.B. met with Asian-American rapper China Mac Wednesday to have a conversation about bridging the hurt and pain from a series of vicious and brazen attacks, particularly on Asian American seniors.

Last week, actors Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the earlier Oakland Chinatown assaults that Muslim was charged with.