SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Though the doors of the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco are still closed due to the pandemic, the museum’s African penguins still marked the Valentine’s holiday in traditional fashion.
To honor Valentine’s Day, Academy biologists Amy Tom and Joseph “Sparks” Perkins provided heart-shaped valentines to the Academy’s penguin colony that the aquatic birds will use to build nests.
“The new nesting material encourages breeding behavior and helps strengthen the bond between mates,” read a release issued by the Academy.
The birds additionally received their regular health check-up and a hearty meal of fish. The colony’s youngest resident, Stanlee, “painted” a heartfelt thank you note that the Academy will be sending to a lucky viewer.
While the Academy remains closed, supporters can head to Facebook to watch the hour-long livestream recorded Friday. With a $2.99 for access, the funds raised by the online event help support the daily care of the penguin colony and nearly 40,000 other live animal residents at the Academy.
Viewers can also watch the event for free starting on Feb 15. The Academy’s live penguin cam is available 24/7 for a free look in on feathered friends in real time.