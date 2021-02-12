OAKLAND (CBS SF) – AC Transit plans to offer two free shuttles connecting patients to the mass COVID-19 vaccination site set to open at the Oakland Coliseum next week.

The transit agency announced Friday that one shuttle line will operate every 15 minutes between the Coliseum BART station and the vaccination site, which is being set up at the Coliseum parking lot. A second shuttle will operate every 20 minutes between the Eastmont Transit Center, Coliseum BART and the vaccination site.

Multiple bus lines connect to both shuttle lines. Lines 45, 46L, 73, 90 and 98 connect to the Coliseum BART shuttle, while lines Tempo 1T, 40, 45, 57, 73, 90, 98 and NL connect to the Eastmont Transit Center.

Shuttles will operate 7 days a week between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Proof of vaccination appointment is required to board and bus capacity is limited to 10 to facilitate social distancing, officials said.

The vaccination site, which is scheduled to open on Tuesday, will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

“Even in the face of shelter-in-place orders, we never stopped rolling. The board is hopeful the fare-free vaccine shuttles, will give our communities the fighting chance to put the brakes on COVID-19,” said AC Transit Board president Elsa Ortiz.

AC Transit joins BART in offering free service for those receiving vaccinations at the Coliseum. The rail system is offering free return trip tickets to vaccinated patients for a limited time.

To ensure accessibility, AC Transit said it has installed a curb height ADA platform and ramp at the vaccination site.

Vaccination appointments for the Oakland Coliseum site can be made through the state’s MyTurn scheduling system.