UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Alameda County appear to be gaining the upper hand on a two-alarm house fire burning in Union City Friday afternoon.
The Alameda County Fire Department first confirmed the structure fire on the 3200 block of San Andreas Drive in Union City with an alert that was sent out at noon.
The department posted on its Twitter account about the fire just before 12:30 p.m., saying that a second alarm had been called and asking residents to avoid the area.
Video posted by the department at around 1:15 p.m. showed fire crews in front of a still-smoking home, but the fire appeared to mostly be out.
