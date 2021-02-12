ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A wanted felon fleeing police was arrested Friday morning after a high-speed pursuit on Highway 101 and a 30-minute standoff at a Rohnert Park apartment building.

Rohnert Park police said Teion McClatchey, 20, has been was booked into the Sonoma County jail for felony evading charges and on arrest warrants for multiple crimes from both Sonoma County and Marin counties.

Investigators said the incident began at approximately 11:41 a.m. when Rohnert Park officers attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant on McClatchey at his residence on Avenida Cala in Rohnert Park.

Although the suspect did not come to the door, the officers saw a maroon 2006 Mercedes parked in the driveway. At approximately 12:28 p.m., an alert officer saw the same maroon Mercedes driving southbound on Snyder Lane.

The officer recognized McClatchey as the driver and only occupant of the vehicle.

At that time a vehicle pursuit ensued. Rohnert Park officers continued onto northbound Snyder Lane and westbound onto Southwest Boulevard towards the railroad tracks. It was then that McClatchey’s vehicle collided with a patrol car.

The pursuit continued onto northbound Commerce Boulevard before it entered the northbound lanes of Highway 101. The suspect continued to drive northbound while the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Helicopter, Henry 1, flew overhead.

McClatchey exited the freeway on Bicentennial Way as Rohnert Park and Sonoma County Sheriff’s units pursued the vehicle into the Kaiser Permanente parking lot, where he crashed into a pole .

He then fled the vehicle on foot and Rohnert Park officers and sheriff’s deputies continued to chase the suspect on foot.

Eyewitnesses saw the suspect enter the apartment complex at 643 Russell Ave. where deputies set up a perimeter. After approximately 30 minutes, McClatchey exited an apartment with his hands raised and was taken into custody without further incident.