SAN BRUNO (CBS SF/BCN) — Investigators warned San Bruno residents Friday to be extra aware of their surroundings when they visit their local bank after a grab-and-dash armed robbery in a parking garage Thursday.
San Bruno police said officers responded to a robbery call shortly after 11 a.m. at the Target parking garage at the Shops of Tanforan on El Camino Real.
The victim told police they had driven there after visiting a nearby bank and after parking, a male suspect got into the car and held a black handgun in his lap.
The suspect grabbed the victim’s purse and fled. He was last seen driving southbound in a black, newer model four-door sedan with tinted windows.
Police urged residents to always be aware of surroundings when banking and using ATMs, keep any bank deposit money bags out of sight and lock car doors.
If you are aware of anyone following you when entering or leaving a bank, you should stay on major, busy streets, call 911 and drive to the nearest police station.
Anyone with any information related to the robbery is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email:sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.