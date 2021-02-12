SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Communities throughout the Bay Area are celebrating the Lunar New Year despite pleas from public health officials for smaller, safer gatherings as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage.

“My favorite part is spending time with my family and playing games with them,” says 10-year-old Catherine Nguyen. Catherine, her parents and here younger sister Allison visited the Pao Hua Buddhist Temple in East San Jose.

“I just stay home, spend time with my family, wash my hands and wear my mask,” says Allison Nguyen who along with her family has embraced a scaled-down celebration this year.

The temple had people checking temperatures and offering hand sanitizer before guests entered its arched gates.

Across town, the celebrations were not nearly as quiet.

At the Grand Century shopping center in San Jose’s Little Saigon neighborhood, hundreds gathered for an all-day and late-night celebration involving tons of fireworks. Most were seen wearing their masks.

“I think there’s still a lot of home and family vibes. Just everyone is a little more cautious with each other,” said Devin Hong.

Hong said people were eager to say goodbye to the Year of the Rat which was dominated by the pandemic and to welcome the Year of the Ox which typically is associated with good health.

“A new year brings new opportunities, new blessings and new luck,” said Hong.