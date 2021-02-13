SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District Saturday evening left six victims suffering gunshot wounds and officers seeking a suspect, according to a police e-mail sent to KPIX.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, SFPD officers responded to a Shotspotter alert and several 911 calls in the vicinity of Third Street and Quesada Avenue where they found spent shell casings at the scene, which is not far from the Bayview Opera House.

According to police at least six victims suffering bullet wounds were taken to a hospital but their condition and how they got there is not clear as of 7 p.m.

There is as yet no description of a suspect and the scene is still being secured. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.