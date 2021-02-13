MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A drone was deployed Saturday morning to examine a suspicious device discovered near Stevens Creek Trail.
Mountain View police tweeted that they had shut down access to the trail at Middlefield in both directions to cyclists and pedestrians.
Traffic on Middlefield had also been blocked between Moffett Boulevard and Easy Street as a precaution.
“A suspicious device spotted on the Stevens Creek Trail is being examined by our drone for further investigation,” Mountain View police posted on social media.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad also was called in to assist in the investigation. The device was spotted Friday morning.