HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — The historic Andreotti Family Farms Barn produce stand was destroyed Friday night by a massive 2-alarm fire, Cal Fire officials said.
Cal Fire officials said Coastside Fire Protection District firefighters responded to an 8:13 p.m. fire call to the 300 block Kelly Ave.
The first engine arrived and found the large barn — which housed the famed fruit stand — fully involved with fire. A second alarm was quickly called in and a total of 35 firefighters — including 8 engines, 1 ladder truck, 4 chief officers, 1 safety officer and the Coastside Volunteer firefighters — eventually fought to control the blaze.
Firefighters managed to contain the fire and remained on scene for several hours cooling hot spots and investigating the cause of the fire.
Assisting agencies included San Mateo County Fire Department, San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department, Central
County Fire Department, Woodside Fire Department, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, and American Medical
Response.
The produce stand was part of the nearly 100-year-old Andreotti Family farm that operates a popular pumpkin patch in the fall.