SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three suspects were in custody and more than $150,000 in suspected stolen merchandise recovered after an investigation into a Reno Lululemon store retail theft led to the San Francisco Bay Area.

The investigation began in the wake of the theft of nearly $50,000 of clothing from the Lululemon clothing store in Reno on Feb. 5.

Investigators believed that some of the suspects in the heist were repeat offenders, known to the Lululemon loss prevention team as having ties to the Bay Area.

The Lululemon investigators reached out to the Organized Retail Crime Task Force, a multi-agency effort of the Golden Gate Division of the California Highway Patrol. The task force includes members from the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

With the help of information from the investigators, the ORCTF executed two search warrants in San Francisco and Antioch on February 11.

Those search warrants led to three arrests — Mario Omar Cisneros-Cruz and Owen Omar Cisneros/Rodriguez both of San Francisco and Saul Garcia Hernandez of Antioch.

Also seized during the searches was more than $150,000 in suspected stolen merchandise, $7,000 in cash and a handgun.

Investigators said the recovered merchandise included clothing, cosmetics, purses and sunglasses from multiple retailers including Lululemon, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Victoria’s Secret, JCPenney’s Sunglass Hut, Solstice Sunglasses, Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Burberry, Sax Off 5th, Louis Vuitton, Hermés, Gucci, Channel, and others.

“It is our Task Force’s mission to detect, deter and dismantle organized retail crime,” said CHP Lieutenant Kevin Domby of the ORCTF.

Authorities asked that if you have any information that may lead the detection of organized retail crime, please call our Tip Line at (510) 957-8247.