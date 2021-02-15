ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) — Police in Antioch are investigating the shooting of two local men late Sunday that killed a 47-year-old man.

Police responded to a 10:38 p.m. report of several gunshots fired in the 2900 block of Enea Way, according to a department press release issued early Monday morning.

When numerous officers arrived at the scene, they found one man seated in a vehicle parked on the street. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police say officers immediately began providing first aid and called for an ambulance, but he later died at the scene.

Police found a second shooting victim, a 37-year-old man also from Antioch, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information about it to call the department’s non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, call Det. Bledsoe directly at (925) 779-6884, or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword ANTIOCH.

