SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An early morning fire forced crews to shut down Santa Clara Street in both directions Monday, according to the San Jose Fire Department.
The fire department tweeted at 7:38 a.m. that the fire was between Delmas and Highway 87. Photos posted with the tweet show the burning building — the Guadalupe River Park visitor center.
Santa Clara St is closed in both directions between Delmas and Hwy 87 due to fire suppression activities. Please choose an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/p95z3ZhFNu
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) February 15, 2021
Fire crews requested drivers avoid the area.
About 30 minutes after the fire crews posted the first tweet, the department announced they extinguished the fire.
The fire has been extinguished, and we’re beginning to pick up our hose lines. We hope to have Santa Clara St open in about 30 minutes. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/RkmKKqjyYc
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) February 15, 2021
