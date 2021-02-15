COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An early morning fire forced crews to shut down Santa Clara Street in both directions Monday, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The fire department tweeted at 7:38 a.m. that the fire was between Delmas and Highway 87. Photos posted with the tweet show the burning building — the Guadalupe River Park visitor center.

Fire crews requested drivers avoid the area.

About 30 minutes after the fire crews posted the first tweet, the department announced they extinguished the fire.