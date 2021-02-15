NOVATO (BCN/CBS SF) – A 56-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly exposed his genitalia to patrons of a Novato restaurant, police said Monday.

Officers were sent at 9 p.m. to Grant Avenue and Fourth Street following calls from multiple people. Then another person called to tell police a man exposed himself at a restaurant at Grant Avenue and Machin Avenue.

According to police, the description of the suspect was the same.

Officers arrived but the man had left in a vehicle. Officers interviewed witnesses and got a description of the man, his vehicle, and the license plate number.

One person gave officers a photo of the suspect, police said.

Officers went to the address associated with the vehicle and spoke with Evan Saunders who looked like the suspect witnesses described and took a photo of, according to police.

As officers were talking to Saunders, dispatchers learned Saunders was a suspect in an indecent exposure case in another jurisdiction.

Saunders allegedly denied those allegations. Saunders was taken to the county jail on suspicion of indecent exposure, according to police.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call police at (415) 897-4361.

