SONOMA COUNTY (BCN/CBS SF) – Tuesday is the deadline for people living in parts of western Sonoma County to register to vote if they want to participate in a special election next month that will decide the fate of two tax measures.

The two proposed taxes on the March 2 ballot are Measure A, a $48 parcel tax that would be charged annually for three years to support high schools in the West Sonoma County Union High School District, and Measure B, a 4 percent transient occupancy tax for hotel and short-term rentals within that school district and the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District.

People can register to vote online at https://registertovote.ca.gov and can also pick up paper registration forms at various government offices such as city halls, post offices and the county Registrar of Voters office.

People who miss the deadline can still “conditionally” register and vote in person, but are asked to contact the registrar’s office for further details.

People can call the office at (707) 565-6800, email rov-info@sonoma-county-org, or visit the office at 435 Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa during regular business hours.

