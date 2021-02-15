SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — San Francisco police report they have made an arrest in a Sunday morning assault that left an 83-year-old man with a broken hip.
According to a tweet Sunday night from the department’s Tenderloin Station, the suspect assaulted an elderly man while he was in the 200 block of Hyde Street.
No further details were immediately available about the assault or the arrest.
