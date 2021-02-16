OAKLAND (CBS SF) — State and federal officials opened two large mass COVID-19 vaccination sites Monday, prepared to administer thousands of doses daily in both Oakland and Los Angeles as the Biden Administration launched its effort to open as many of 100 sites across the nation.

Among those gathered on the campus of Cal State-Los Angeles was Gov. Gavin Newsom, who thanked the administration for selecting California for the first two sites to open.

“Let me thank the Biden Administration. The Biden Administration gets it and is getting it done,” the governor said. “This is one of two sites now here in the state of California operational. Beginning today with roughly 3,000 vaccines here in Southern California. 3,000 vaccines in Northern California. By the end of the week, we will double that– 6,000 here, 6,000 in Northern California.”

“This is a framework, a focus not just on efficiency, not just speed, but on the issue of equity. That’s what brings us here today. Not just the spirit, not just the platitude of this being the North Star. This is what this site (one the Cal State-Los Angeles campus) is all about. It’s proximate to a community that has disproportionally impacted by this pandemic.”

Both sites will also have mobile distribution units that will head into Oakland and Los Angeles neighborhoods to administer doses to those who cannot travel to Cal-State Los Angeles or the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

In the early morning in Los Angeles, several dozen cars were already lined up with people sitting inside reading newspapers and passing the time, a half-hour before the 9 a.m. opening of the country’s first mass vaccination site run with assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Troops in camouflage fatigues stood around the sprawling parking lot at Cal State Los Angeles, where some 40 white tents were set up. Dozens of orange cones lined the lot to guide traffic.

The site, set up in heavily Latino East L.A. as part of an effort by the Biden administration to reach communities that have suffered disproportionately from the outbreak.

The federal-state operations where opening just in time as other local mass vaccination sites in California were being forced to reduce or pause their distribution of vaccine because of dwindling supplies. The Los Angeles and Oakland sites will be supplied vaccine through the federal government and not dipped into the state supply chain.

In San Francisco, health officials paused operations at the city’s mass vaccination sites located at Moscone Center and City College.

Operations at Moscone Center were shut down starting Monday for at least for a week. City College will be shut down until Friday and then vaccinations will be limited to those needing second doses.

“The vaccine supply coming to San Francisco’s healthcare providers and the Department of Public Health is limited, inconsistent, and unpredictable, making vaccine roll out difficult and denying San Franciscans this potentially life-saving intervention,” officials said in news release.

Newsom said the state is building out an infrastructure in anticipation of a much larger flow of vaccine supply.

“We are building out a system … whose only constraint is supply,” he said. “So when the spigot of supply turns back on, with J-and-J (Johnson and Johnson) and more Moderna and more Pfizer, that we have no limitations in terms of how we’ve organized the logistics and the network operation and the data and the transparency.”

“So that’s what this represents, what Dodger Stadium represents, it’s what all those other large mass sites represent,” Newsom continued. “But also, again, these mobile efforts, meeting people where they are, going into our diverse communities and that’s the message we wanted to deliver today. And we’re delivering it because of a new administration, the Biden administration, and their demonstrable leadership.”

developing story, more to come

