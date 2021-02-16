SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — A shooting in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood on Monday afternoon left a 28-year-old man injured, according to police.
The shooting was reported at 4:34 p.m. in the 1900 block of Sunnydale Avenue.
A suspect in a vehicle approached the victim and fired several shots before fleeing, police said.
The gunfire hit the victim, who was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening. Detailed descriptions of the suspect and vehicle were not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
