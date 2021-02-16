VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A store owner is fighting for his life after he was shot during a robbery in Vallejo, according to police.

It happened around 7:20 pm on Tuesday at Dollar Plus and Party Supply, located in the 5200 block of Sonoma Blvd.

Police said the victim was airlifted to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

According to the victim’s wife rushed to the scene and said this is not the first time the store has been robbed.

“We’re all working hard, I don’t know why they do that… I’m just worried about my husband,” she said.

“People right now don’t think about our lives right now. People just want easy money,” added June Pomares, the victim’s brother-in-law.

The incident is under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact Vallejo Police Detective Josh Caitham at (707) 648-4342 or Detective Brian Murphy at (707) 649-5430.