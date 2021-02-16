SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 44-year-old Santa Rosa man was in custody on an attempted murder charge Tuesday following a shooting at a bus stop, authorities said.

A SWAT team took Kirk Williams into custody at a home in the 700 block of Beaver St. late Monday night.

Santa Rosa police said the incident began Monday morning when officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Guerneville Rd on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim with a visible injury to his upper arm. Before calling 911, the victim was sitting at a bus stop on Range Av, south of Guerneville Rd.

He told officers he was was approached by a male subject, who tried to engage him in conversation. A few moments later, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the upper arm and then fled the scene.

The victim called 911 but walked away from the crime scene in order to protect himself. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A search of the area for the suspect failed to locate the shooter. The suspect was described as Black male adult, early to mid-40’s, 5’8” to 5’10” tall, approximately 200 pounds and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, black cargo pants, and a red & black sports style mask.

The investigation and citizen tips led detectives to Williams as a suspect.

Officers set up a perimeter around Williams residence Monday night. Negotiators and a SWAT team was called to the scene because of the seriousness of the charges and he was known to possess a firearm.

The SWAT team made contact with Williams through a window and were able to safely take him into custody without further incident.

Williams was later interviewed and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on a attempted homicide charges. Police did not release a motive for the shooting.

The investigation was still on-going. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has important information is still encouraged to provide the information through the SRPD online tip system at http://www.SRCity.org/CrimeTips.