SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two police officers in San Francisco were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries early Wednesday morning when they tried to detain an armed burglary suspect who became combative.

Police said early Wednesday morning at approximately 5:00 a.m., two San Francisco police officers assigned to Mission Station were at a burglary surveillance operation in the Noe Valley neighborhood.

The officers were in the area of 21st and Castro Streets when they tried to detain a subject later identified as 41-year-old Sergio Lugo.

While the suspect initially complied, he later became physical, resisting the officers. During the struggle, Lugo produced an edged weapon and stabbed one officer in his left hand and left knee.

The second officer also injured his hand during the struggle. After the assault, officers were able to subdue Lugo, placing him in handcuffs and arresting him.

The officers and Lugo were then transported to a local hospital where they were all treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Lugo was later transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, resisting an executive officer, resisting arrest, resisting arrest resulting in serious injury to officer, brandishing a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of burglary tools.