PLEASANTON (BCN) — Alameda County has opened the county fairgrounds in Pleasanton for COVID-19 vaccinations.
In conjunction with Sutter Health and Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare, the county public health department is now administering the Moderna or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to health care workers and people over 65, by appointment.
Education and childcare workers, emergency service workers, and agricultural workers are also currently being vaccinated under the county’s Phase 1B Tier 1, which began Feb. 8.
Appointments can be made through local health care providers, or by going to the Alameda County Public Health Department website at covid-19.acgov.org/vaccines. Drop-ins will be turned away.
Vaccine recipients should go through Parking Gate 8, off Valley Avenue near the intersection of Valley and Bernal Avenue.
