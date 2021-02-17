Curry scored 25 points and overcame an off shooting night by finding his stroke when it mattered most. He added 11 assists and seven rebounds.

A few minutes after the final buzzer, Bazemore and Curry shared a loud cheer and hard handshake before disappearing down the tunnel.

Jimmy Butler had his second straight triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Heat, who never trailed in regulation.

Eric Paschall scored back-to-back baskets to pull the Warriors as close as 99-96 with 3:37 to play in regulation as Miami called timeout. Curry’s 3 at 2:26 made it 103-101 then he stole the ball from Butler on the other end moments later. Bazemore made consecutive hoops to tie it with 52 seconds remaining. Kelly Oubre Jr. missed an 3 for the win.

Kendrick Nunn scored 19 points for Miami, coming off a 125-118 loss at the Clippers on Monday night.

Golden State started with a 13-3 burst out of halftime to make it a game again after falling behind 61-46 at the break.

Wiggins wound up with 23 points as Curry mostly struggled.

Curry was 3 for 11 in the first half, missing eight of his nine 3-point tries. He finished 5 of 20 from long range as Golden State went 18 for 52 and got outrebounded 50-45.