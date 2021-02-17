SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A tent fire in San Francisco’s Bayview District late Tuesday night left one man dead, according to police.
Officers responded at 11:55 p.m. to the tent fire reported in the area of Loomis Street and Oakdale Avenue. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found the victim inside the tent.
The person’s name has not been released and investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
